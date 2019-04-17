The Cubs put it all together Wednesday to sweep the Marlins

MIAMI – It’s not against the Brewers or the Dodgers or the Braves, but it’s an effort that most fans would envision from the Cubs team in a best-case scenario in 2019.

One of the pitchers re-signed this past offseason was superb. One of the utility players picked up played a major part in a strong offensive effort.

Oh, and Javy was, well, Javy.

All of these came together to produce an impressive effort against the Marlins on Wednesday night in a 6-0 win in Miami that gives the Cubs their first series sweep of the year. From the starting pitching to the hitters to the bullpen, it all worked like it was supposed to in 2019.