Boy, 17, dies after gunman opens fire into car: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a killer after three teenagers were shot while riding in a car in Englewood. A 17-year-old boy died.

The 17-year-old and two friends were in a southbound car near 74th and Stewart around 10 p.m., when a white sedan pulled alongside it, and shots were fired into the car.

The 17-year-old, who sustained a gunshot wound to the head, died at University of Chicago Medical Center.

The second victim, an 18-year-old boy, was transported to U of C in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

A third victim took himself to U of C with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The name of the boy who was killed has not been released yet.