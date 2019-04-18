For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Cool end to the week, but temperatures hit the 70s Sunday
-
Gyrating spring temperatures, highs in the 70s this week
-
Cool and rainy Sunday, sunny but chilly start to the week
-
Cool end to the week, warmup through the weekend
-
Cold snap this weekend, temperatures warm through the week
-
After a cool start, temperatures march into the 60s this week
-
-
Passing showers Sunday, warmest day in nearly 6 months Monday
-
Temperatures dive Tuesday night, rise again Wednesday
-
Brutally cold temperatures rise slowly, snow turns to rain this weekend
-
Snow moves out, sunshine returns Thursday and Friday
-
Freezing drizzle Wednesday night, snow possible as temperatures drop
-
-
Chilly Friday followed by modest warmup, but chill returns Monday
-
Cooler through Wednesday, ‘bomb cyclone’ could bring storms to the area
-
A mild, sunny end to the week