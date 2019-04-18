Corey Crawford is the Blackhawks’ nominee for the King Clancy Trophy

CHICAGO — It’s been a very trying year-and-a-half for the Blackhawks’ No. 1 goaltender, but no matter what, Corey Crawford has put in the work to attempt to return to the ice.

A concussion in late 2017 lasted into the fall of 2018, and when he suffered another in December, the goalie fought back to make it back into the lineup.

Crawford’s never backed down from a challenge and has maintained an important role in the Blackhawks’ locker room during a year of transition. That, along with his contributions in the community, have the goaltender up for an NHL Award.

Crawford has been selected as the Blackhawks nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is an award given “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Crawford just completed his 12th season with the Blackhawks, fighting to get back to the lineup on February 27 after his second concussion in December. In his second return, Crawford was in net for five-straight victories in mid-March that kept the Blackhawks in playoff contention into the final weeks of the season.

The goalie also remains active in the Blackhawks Foundations’ effort in the community. This year, Crawford helped to restore a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle for a raffle that raised money for the foundation.

A selection committee headed by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly will pick three finalists for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy from the group of 31 players, which will be announced on April 23. The winner will be announced at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on June 19th.