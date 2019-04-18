FBI, Crystal Lake police search for missing 5-year-old boy

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The FBI is working with Crystal Lake police in the case of a missing 5-year-old boy.

Police said an AMBER Alert was not issued for Andrew “AJ” Freund due to law enforcement being unable to confirm that an abduction occurred.

Andrew’s parents told police they last saw him at bedtime at their home in the 0-100 block of Dole Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday. After waking up Thursday morning and being unable to locate him in the home, his parents contacted police and reported him missing.

The boy is 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds and has short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. Or you can send an anonymous tip by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411). Normal text messaging rates will apply.