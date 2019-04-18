Legendary Chicago sportscaster Chet Coppock dies from injuries sustained in car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago sportscaster Chet Coppock died Wednesday from injuries he sustained in a car accident last week, his daughter confirmed on social media. He was 70 years old.

"His passing is untimely, unexpected and painfully sad, but all we can do at this time is remember how lucky we were to have such a unique and creative trailblazer help shape into the adults we know he was so incredibly proud of," Lyndsey Coppock said in a Facebook post.

Coppock was the passenger in a vehicle involved in the accident outside of Charleston, S.C., on April 11. His daughter said he passed away on April 17.

A native of Northfield and graduate of New Trier High School and Columbia College, Coppock was a top sports anchor at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 in the 1980s.

He segued to radio where he became known as the "Godfather of Sports Talk Radio." His colorful career included stints as an announcer for the Roller Derby and World Wrestling Federation.

He also wrote five books, including two memoirs.

