Ricky O’Donnell discusses the Bulls’ offseason & NBA Playoffs on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - If it feels like you've been here before, and you're a Bulls fan, you probably have,

For the third time in four years, the Bulls are out of the playoffs, and spending their early spring rooting for some lucky ping pong balls in the NBA Draft Lottery. While they do that, the NBA Playoffs are about a week in, with some expected results and drama included in a few first round series.

Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation is paying attention to both this spring and he appeared on Sports Feed Thursday with Josh Frydman. He talked about the direction of the Bulls, potential draft picks, and what he's seen so far in the playoffs, and you can watch the segments in the video above or below.