Police: ‘No indication’ missing Crystal Lake boy was abducted

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Crystal Lake police Friday said there was “no indication” a missing 5-year-old boy had been abducted.
Andrew “AJ” Freund was reported missing Thursday. His parents told police they last saw him at bedtime at their home in the first block of Dole Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday. When the parents couldn’t find Andrew on Thursday morning, they reported him missing.
Police on Friday said exhaustive sonar and canine searches didn’t locate the boy. Deputy Chief Tom Kotlowski said there was “no indication” Andrew was abducted and that there was no danger to the public.
“Information obtained currently has police focusing on the [family’s] residence,” Kotlowski said.
The boy is 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds and has short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. People can send an anonymous tip by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).
Read the full statement from the Crystal Lake Police Department:
Crystal Lake Police Department Detectives, working collaboratively with members of the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children continue to actively investigate this case. During the last 24 hours, several police search and rescue canine units, trained specifically to locate people, were utilized in an attempt to locate Andrew. The canine teams only picked up Andrews “scent” within the residence indicating that Andrew had not walked away on foot.
On April 18, 2019, the Crystal Lake Police Department also activated an ILEAS (Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System) mutual aid request. 15 police agencies responded, along with 4 drones, to assist with a coordinated search of public areas. Approximately 373 acres were covered during a foot search and approximately 497 acres were covered via aerial search by drones. At approximately 6:00 p.m., the police department requested the activation of a sonar team to scan areas of Crystal Lake. A boat and sonar technicians from fire departments within the mutual aid MABAS Divisions 4 and 5 responded to assist. Sonar technicians utilized cameras to search under all of the docks/piers along the entire shore length of Crystal Lake and utilized side scan sonar techniques within the lake itself off of the Main Beach area. The sonar teams concluded their search at approximately 10:00pm without locating anything.
In reviewing all investigative information thus far, there is no indication that would lead police to believe that an abduction had taken place. At this point, the police department has no reason to believe there is a threat to the community. Information obtained currently has police focusing on the residence. The police department would like to thank the public for their continued offers of assistance and support. This morning police investigators are continuing to actively investigate this case and continue to review all tips or leads sent to the police department. At this time, if the public is looking to assist, we are asking that you search your property and that you report anything suspicious to the Crystal Lake Police Department.
Additionally, the Crystal Lake Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. Anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411). Normal text messaging rates do apply.