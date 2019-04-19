Police: ‘No indication’ missing Crystal Lake boy was abducted

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Crystal Lake police Friday said there was “no indication” a missing 5-year-old boy had been abducted.

Andrew “AJ” Freund was reported missing Thursday. His parents told police they last saw him at bedtime at their home in the first block of Dole Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday. When the parents couldn’t find Andrew on Thursday morning, they reported him missing.

Police on Friday said exhaustive sonar and canine searches didn’t locate the boy. Deputy Chief Tom Kotlowski said there was “no indication” Andrew was abducted and that there was no danger to the public.

“Information obtained currently has police focusing on the [family’s] residence,” Kotlowski said.

The boy is 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds and has short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. People can send an anonymous tip by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).

Read the full statement from the Crystal Lake Police Department: