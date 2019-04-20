Divers recover body of 9-year-old boy in Wauconda lake

Posted 8:03 AM, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:45PM, April 20, 2019

WAUCONDA, Ill. — Dive teams Saturday recovered the body of a 9-year-old boy who fell into a lake in Wauconda on Friday night.

Two boys, ages 9 and 11, were on a paddle boat on Bangs Lake just after 7 p.m. Friday when they went overboard.

Nearby fishermen heard screaming, and were able to pull the 10-year-old boy to safety.

But 9-year-old Geraldo Rodriguez went under the water. After searching for several hours Friday, authorities said the operation had switched from a “rescue” to a “recovery” mission. Divers recovered his body Saturday.

Relatives said Geraldo would’ve turned 10 on Sunday. His family had planned a party for Saturday.

The 11-year-old boy, Geraldo’s neighbor, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for hypothermia. He is expected to be released Sunday. Initial reports described the boy as 10 years old, but he just celebrated his 11th birthday, police said Saturday.

