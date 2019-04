Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Frank Brown cofounded Upper Deck Golf to give sports fans a different kind of golfing experience: the chance to play golf inside legendary stadiums and ballparks across the U.S.

The company is setting up shop at Soldier Field this weekend with custom greens at the Chicago stadium. The event runs through Sunday evening. For ticket information, click here.

Upper Deck Golf donates a portion of proceeds to Stand Up to Cancer.