South Side home expo is one-stop shop for potential homeowners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Hundreds of people gathered at Tuley Park on Saturday for the 15th annual Greater Chatham Home Expo.

For many, it was the first step to owning their own home. Forty vendors created a one-stop shop where potential homeowners learned how to find affordable homes, pay for them and fix them up.

“We strongly feel there’s a lot of decay in our communities because people don’t realize how many programs and services are out there,” said Eli Washington of the Chesterfield Community Council.

Brothers Anton and Anthony Downing of HGTV’s “Double Down” were on hand. The firefighters and Chicago natives have flipped houses in the city for years.

“I love to see programs like this because I’m passionate about real estate,” Anthony Downing said. “To see these resources for people so they could buy and rehab a property is amazing.”

“The equity that’s in your property that you can pull out [can] pay for college tuition or medical bills,” Anton Downing said. “It’s a property that’ll grow in value as you grow.”