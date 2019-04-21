5 critically injured after semi strikes 4 stopped vehicles on the Edens

NORTHBROOK — Five people were critically injured after a semi truck collided with four stopped vehicles on eastbound I-94 outside Northbrook Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Cars traveling eastbound on the Edens spur were stopped in heavy traffic just after the Illinois Toll Plaza around 2:15 p.m. Sunday when a semi truck failed to stop and collided with four vehicles, the Illinois State Police said in a statement.

A KIA Sportage, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Highlander, and Nissan van were all struck by the semi, and five people riding inside them were rushed to hospitals with “life-threatening” injuries, officials said. A passenger trapped inside one of the vehicles had to be freed by first responders.

Illinois Toll Plaza I-Pass only lanes at the Illinois Toll Plaza will likely be closed for “several” hours as officials investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.