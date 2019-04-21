Mural inside historic Northwest Side church resurrected in time for Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Easter Sunday sun beams over St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, a 150-year-old church is nestled next to the Kennedy just north of Division Street.

In its history the church has overcome one obstacle after another. Parishioners defeated plans to demolish the church to make way for the highway, but despite of threats of closure and even a fire, it remains open today.

"I would say miracle after miracle after miracle just basically to save this sanctuary that’s here I the heart of Chicago," Pastor Anthony Boss said.

The church came together to celebrate another one Sunday, a century-old mural brought back in life, resurrected in time for Easter.

"We hadn’t seen it for decades because it was so dark and dirty and full of grit we couldn’t even light it, it was In such disrepair," Fr. Boss said. "Everybody was just astounded; it was like the church was reborn."

Right before lent, the church received an anonymous donation to restore the painting, and a team of five artists spent two months climbing scaffolding to scrub away the soot.

"I think it’s like 50 feet up or something, and for the whole of lent, hidden from us, they were restoring the entire mural," Fr. Boss said.

It's another chapter in one church's story of faith, and survival.