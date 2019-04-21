Search for missing Crystal Lake boy continues for fourth day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL LAKE — It's been four days since the parents of five-year-old AJ Freund say they say he disappeared from their Crystal Lake home.

Investigators have not released any information on the status of the case in the last two days, as the search for AJ continues.

His father Drew Freund was seen briefly walking in and out of the house Sunday, while mother Joann Cunningham is staying at an undisclosed location, according to her attorney. Cunningham retained a criminal defense attorney, after she says she felt police were considering her a suspect.

The parents are no longer in contact with one another, the attorney said, although they did meet during at a vigil on the scene Saturday night. After the gathering, Cunningham was seen embracing an unknown man, with Freund walking next to them.

Freund was also seen at the Crystal Lake Police Department Saturday, where he spent five hours inside talking with detectives.

On Friday, police searched the boy's parents' home, as well as a detached garage. They took bags and boxes of items out, and towing a car from the property.

Cunninghams' attorney says all his client knows is that her son is missing, saying she never claimed he was abducted or walked off. When asked when she last talked with police, he said she doesn't have any updates from them.