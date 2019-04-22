3 shot in the South Chicago neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Three people are in critical condition after a shooting Monday on Chicago’s South Side.

Officials said the three males were shot in the 7900 block of East End Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said a 41-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the face, leg, and forearm. He was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in serious condition.

A 39-year-old man sustained a gunshot wounds to both legs and was transported to the University of Chicago.

A third man of unknown age sustained a gunshot wound to the forearm and the buttocks. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital and is stable.

Police said the men were walking down the street when an unknown offender in a silver colored sedan fired shot.

No one is in custody.

Area South Detectives are investigating.