Abreu, McCann lead a memorable offensive night for the White Sox

BALTIMORE – Even without their best prospect, Rick Renteria’s offense enjoyed their best night of 2019 season to date. A familiar face and a new one helped to lead the charge.

White Sox mainstay Jose Abreu knocked in five runs while James McCann, in his first year with the team, knocked in four of his own in a 12-2 crushing of the Orioles in Baltimore on Monday evening.

It tops their ten runs scored in the home opener against the Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 5th as the team pounded out 15 hits against Orioles pitching to improve to 9-12 on the season.

Abreu’s performance is most encouraging for fans who have watched the veteran third baseman struggle with consistency from the plate early in the season. He had a two-run single in the fifth, his fourth homer of the year in the 7th (two-run), and then knocked in another with a single in the 8th to bring his RBI total to 17 for the season.

It was easily the most productive game of the year for McCann, who joined the White Sox from the Tigers in free agency this offseason. He had just one RBI coming into the contest but he tripled that with a three-run homer in the fifth to start off the White Sox scoring. McCann brought in his fourth RBI on the night in the seventh.