FeedonThis: Josh is telling jokes during Social Fodder

CHICAGO - Nothing gets the anchors of Sports Feed's creative minds going like Social Fodder.

On Monday, it was bringing out the jokes from Josh Frydman.

Inspired by a video during the social media segment, Josh had an offering for Jarrett Payton, and that's part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis.

Watch the segment in the video above.Add New

Monday featured our usual segment to pay tribute to the players who caught the eye of Jarrett and Josh this weekend.

This week Man Crush Monday included a pair of selections from Major League Baseball.

See that segment in the video above.

David Bote is finding a knack for getting the big hit when the Cubs needed it - and has done so four times in his one-year with the club.

Josh and Jarrett discuss that in the video above.