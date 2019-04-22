White Sox Jimenez will miss Orioles series following death of grandmother

BALTIMORE – The White Sox will have to be without their biggest prospect for at least the next three games as he returns to the Dominican Republic to be with family at a difficult time.

The team announced that outfielder Eloy Jimenez has been placed on the bereavement list, which will keep him out of the lineup for no less than three and no more than seven days. He will return to his hometown of San Domingo in the Dominican Republic following the death of his grandmother.

Jimenez will miss the three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore. The series begins on Monday at 6:05 p.m. at Camden Yards, a game which you can see on WGN-TV.

The White Sox have placed Eloy Jimenez on the bereavement list after the death of his grandmother in the Dominican Republic. Nicky Delmonico has been called up in his place. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/HYKpVk7Z45 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 22, 2019

Jimenez is 20 games into his MLB career, which began on opening day after he signed a long-term contract with the franchise in spring training. He’s batting .231 with three homers and eight RBI as he’s started every game for the White Sox in the outfield. Jimenez homered last Thursday against Detroit at Comerica Park but was held hitless in the final ten games of the season.

Nicky Delmonico will return from Triple-A Charlotte to take Jimenez’s place during his bereavement leave. A regular on last season’s major league team, the outfielder hit .286 with three homers and 10 RBI during the first 17 games of the Knights’ season.