1 dead, 14 hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One person was found dead and 14 others taken to area hospitals for drug overdoses Tuesday morning, with most of the victims found on the West Side, according to police.

Early Tuesday morning, one person was found dead of a suspected overdose in the 11th police district, which includes the Humboldt Park, East Garfield Park and West Garfield Park neighborhoods.

Then around 9:30 a.m., first responders discovered multiple people with overdoses on the 700 block of North Homan Avenue in East Garfield Park. One officer used Narcan to revive two of the victims, according to police.

Most of the victims victims were found in the 11th district, police said, with one additional case reported on the 5300 block of Northeast River Road near O'Hare. The victims were taken to local hospitals including Norwegian American Hospital, Saint Mary Hospital, West Suburban Medical Center

and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Police say witnesses reported someone in a silver vehicle distributing drugs around Chicago and Homan Tuesday morning, blocks away from the area where multiple people were found with overdoses.

No arrests have been made in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.