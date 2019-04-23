Fortunes reverse for the White Sox in a blowout loss to the Orioles

BALTIMORE – One could argue that Monday night was one of the more enjoyable games for Rick Renteria in his tenure with the White Sox.

His offense scored 12 runs, a spot starter came through with a solid effort, and the bullpen took care of the rest. Ten-run victories have been rare during the White Sox rebuild, which has included all of the games which Renteria has managed with the team, so Monday’s win in Baltimore was a nice change of pace.

Unfortunately, it didn’t last.

In a complete reversal of fortune in 24 hours, the White Sox pitching struggled mightily while the offense went quite in a 9-1 loss to the Orioles. No 15 hit effort for Renteria’s team on this night as their six on Tuesday could only produce one run, and Ivan Nova couldn’t keep Baltimore off the scoreboard as they fell to 9-13 on the year.

Nova’s struggles were the most glaring part of the effort, as the pitcher ran into major trouble starting in the second inning. He allowed just a run in that frame, but then gave up three in the third and then five in the fourth as the game turned into a blowout. The line isn’t pretty – 11 hits, nine earned runs with three walks and four strikeouts as Nova falls to 0-3 on the season.