× Garrett Popcorn alleges former employee stole secret recipes

CHICAGO — A former employee of Garrett Popcorn is accused of stealing the company’s secret recipes.

Aisha Putnam was Garrett’s director of research and development until she was fired last month.

She was one of only three people with access to the recipes.

Garrett claims, she downloaded more than 5,000 files in the days before she was terminated.

A federal lawsuit filed Monday seeks a restraining order to prevent her from using or sharing the trade secrets.

Putnam has not commented.