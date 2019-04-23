Man with disability, family dog killed in house fire on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man with a disability and the family dog were killed in a house fire on the city's Northwest Side.

Firefighters were called just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the two-story brick home, located at 4850 N. Keystone in the North Mayfair neighborhood.

After putting out a fire in the basement, they found 39-year old Antonio Zepeda who lived there.

Family members tell WGN the man suffered from a rare autoimmune condition that limited his mobility.

They believe Zepeda may have tried to put out the fire himself, and made the 911 call before he was overcome.

While the cause is still under investigation, the fire may have started in the wiring of a refrigerator in the basement.

Six relatives, including two young children, were upstairs and escaped unharmed.

The Red Cross is making arrangements for temporary housing.

The family dog, a Schnauzer named Tinkerbell who often slept downstairs with Zepeda, also died in the fire.