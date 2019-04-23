Mother of missing Crystal Lake boy to face 2 court appearances Tuesday

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The mother of a missing 5-year-old boy from Crystal Lake faces two court appearances Tuesday.

JoAnn Cunningham, 36, is expected in court for a traffic violation, and she also faces a hearing for her other son, who was placed in protective custody of DCFS last week after the disappearance of Andrew “AJ” Freund.

Andrew was reported missing Thursday. After an exhaustive search, police said there was “no indication” Andrew had been abducted. DCFS said the agency has had extensive contact with the family since Andrew was born in 2013 with opiates in his system.

According to police, Cunningham is no longer cooperating with their investigation. But her attorney says people shouldn’t jump to any conclusions.

Cunningham is seven months pregnant with another child and her lawyer describes her as fragile.

In a statement, he said:

“When it became clear law enforcement was not conducting a missing child investigation, was not issuing an Amber Alert, had stopped searching for AJ, and considered her a suspect, we did advise her to stop all communications with law enforcement and she did so at our request…this is just us, as her attorneys, doing our job, not evidence of her wrongdoing, and is not itself suspicious in any way.”

Records show this home was foreclosed on and sold at auction in February, and neighbors say the family was supposed to move out two weeks ago.

On Monday, the police search for Andrew focused on Lippold Park, which is less than two-miles from the family home on Dole Avenue.

Police have also asked neighbors to check their home surveillance systems for any footage from last week that might provide clues to what happened.

The community is holding onto hope that Andrew is out there and somehow OK.