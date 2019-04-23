Officers noted urine, feces, disrepair in past visits to missing Crystal Lake boy’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The mother of a missing Crystal Lake boy appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing regarding custody of her other son.

JoAnn Cunningham, 36, is the mother of Andrew “AJ” Freund who was reported missing last week. At that time, Cunningham’s other son was placed in protective custody of DCFS.

At the hearing Tuesday, the judge dismissed the court appointed guardian ad litem in the case who represented the son.

Cunningham objected to the current guardian because of a conflict of interest. That conflict was not disclosed in open court. The States Attorney’s office argued to keep the guardian based on him “being familiar with the family.”

The judge is expected to name a new guardian Wednesday, and the custody hearing has been pushed to Monday.

Andrew’s father, Andrew Freund Sr., was also in court. As an attorney, he was going to represent himself. The judge, instead, appointed counsel to represent him. Freund Sr. said that he cannot afford a private attorney.

Freund Sr also confirmed that the family's house is in foreclosure.

Also Tuesday, police reports involving the family from the past five years were release and detail arrests and poor conditions at that home.

Officers noted the home was “cluttered, dirty and in disrepair.” Officers noted broken windows, dog feces and urine spotted throughout.

Last September police reported that a concerned citizen believed the home to be without power and in a dilapidated state.

In December, an officer, responding for a complaint of stolen medication from the home, described the home as cluttered, dirty and in disrepair. The officer noted a door had a brown substance on it and in the room where the boys slept, a window was open and the smell of feces was overwhelming.

The officers contacted DCFS.

Read the documents below

Police Calls to Andrew “AJ” Freund home by WGN Web Desk on Scribd

The search continued for Andrew Tuesday as well with officials using sonar technology to search a nearby pond.

Andrew was reported missing Thursday. After an exhaustive search, police said there was “no indication” Andrew had been abducted. DCFS said the agency has had extensive contact with the family since Andrew was born in 2013 with opiates in his system.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. People can send an anonymous tip by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411). Normal text messaging rates will apply.