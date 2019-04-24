Matt Verderame previews the 2019 NFL Draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There might not be much for Bears' fans to look forward to on the first night of the NFL Draft on Thursday, but there will be plenty of intrigue around the league.

Will Kyler Murray be the first overall selection? What will the Raiders do with their three first round picks? There will be plenty of drama for the first part of the selections in Nashville.

Meanwhile, the Bears will be waiting to select until later Friday night, since they traded away their first and second rounds picks in deals for Khalil Mack and Anthony Miller.

Matt Verderame of Fansided discussed both those angles for the draft on Sports Feed Wednesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his discussion in the video above or below.