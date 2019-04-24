Search for missing Crystal Lake boy intensifies in Woodstock; police update expected at noon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — New developments are emerging as Wednesday marks one-week since 5-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund was last seen in Crystal Lake.

Authorities moved their search to Woodstock Wednesday morning. The FBI, along with the McHenry County Sheriff, have gathered off of Gayle Drive and Dean Street. Meanwhile, police are back at the family's house investigating.

WGN was live at the family house as investigators carried out several items including a dirt-caked shovel, two brown bags and a small mattress. The family dog was also removed by Animal Control officials.

The Crystal Lake Police Department will hold a press conference regarding the case at noon.

Earlier Wednesday, the attorney for the boy's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, was spotted entering the Crystal Lake Police Department around 6 a.m.

When WGN questioned Attorney George Killis as to why he was at the police station, he had no comment.

For now, there is still no word on the whereabouts of 5-year-old AJ.

AJ was reported missing last Thursday morning, and the days since have involved multiple searches by law enforcement as disturbing details continue to emerge about his parents and living conditions inside their home.

Tuesday's police search focused on Veteran Acres Park in Crystal Lake, with police using sonar to check the pond. But hours of searching there, and also in Stern Woods, yielded nothing.

The police release of the 911 call made by AJ’s father, Andrew Freund Sr., reveals he was calm in reporting the disappearance after searching on his own.

Freund Sr. is the former divorce attorney for Cunningham. The two never married, but were said to be living together with their children and no longer dating.

Since the disappearance, the family’s history with DCFS and Crystal Lake Police has come to light, with multiple reports of abuse, neglect and drug use.