Fred Mitchell discusses his new book on Loyola basketball on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Over the past half-century, he's covered a number of the biggest sports stories that have taken place in Chicago.

That includes the Loyola Ramblers, but not just their recent run to the Final Four. Fred Mitchell also had experience when it came to the 1963 Ramblers' NCAA Title team along with their strong years in the mid-80s.

It was the inspiration for his latest project - "The History of Loyola Basketball: More Than a Shot and a Prayer." The book has been released this year, and Fred appeared on Sports Feed to discuss it with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur on Thursday's show.

You can watch Fred discuss the project along with other happenings in Chicago sports in the video above or below.