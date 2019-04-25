Lester Wiltfong previews the Bears’ 2019 NFL Draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We're counting down the minutes to the start of the NFL Draft, but the Bears are going to have to wait a little bit to see one of their picks.

Trades have the first and second round picks to other teams in 2019, so the first pick isn't coming until the third round at No. 87.

Still, there is plenty of chatter about which direction Ryan Pace will go with his five draft picks over this weekend.

Lester Wiltfong of Windy City Gridiron returned to Sports Feed on Thursday just before the start of the first round to chat about some possible selections with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur. You can watch their full discussion in the video above or below.