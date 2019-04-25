Residents warned to stay inside after chemical spill in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in Beach Park of a dangerous chemical spill.

The warning was issued just before 5 a.m. Thursday due to an apparent Anhydrous Ammonia spill and impacts the area of Green Bay Road and 29th Street.

All residents who live within a one-mile radius are urged to stay inside. Authorities also warn to keep all windows shut.

Scene still active! 1-Mile radius of Green Bay Rd and 29th St, Beach Park- STAY INSIDE, WINDOWS CLOSED! #BeachParkIncident pic.twitter.com/0vSEGXp7YB — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) April 25, 2019

Injuries have been reported in Beach Park, but the extent and number are unknown at this point.

An apparent tractor crash caused the spill and created a dangerous chemical cloud over the entire area.

Anhydrous Ammonia is defined as being “a colorless gas with pungent, suffocating fumes, is used as an agricultural fertilizer and industrial refrigerant.” The chemical can cause serious injuries if inhaled.

According to the CDC, some symptoms of Anhydrous Ammonia exposure include:

eye, nose throat irritation

breathing difficulty or chest pain

pulmonary swelling, pink saliva, mucus

burns, blisters and frostbite

fatal at high concentrations

According to the CDC – Here are some of the symptoms of Anhydrous Ammonia inhalation: pic.twitter.com/L0zLQtIMJq — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 25, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.