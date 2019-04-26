CDC warns of dangerous ‘Kissing Bug’ spreading into several states, including Illinois

CHICAGO — The Centers for Disease Control and Protection is warning residents in the U.S. that the deadly “kissing bug” has made its way to dozens of states, including Illinois.

Chagas disease earned the name, the “Kissing Bug”, because the bugs that transmit the disease typically bite people’s faces.

Symptoms can include fatigue, fever, rash and swelling but severe cases can lead to stroke or heart failure. The kissing bug can also make pets sick.

Researchers say the parasite can infect dogs with severe heart disease, although many don’t show symptoms.

The CDC says to prevent infestation, have pets sleep indoors, seal cracks and gaps around windows and walls, and use screens on doors and windows.