Woman caught in crossfire killed in South Side cellphone store

Posted 8:44 PM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:06PM, April 26, 2019

CHICAGO — A woman was fatally shot inside a Chicago Lawn cellphone store after someone opened fire across the street, according to police and witnesses.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. Officials said a woman, believed to be in her early 30s, was fatally shot and pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Witnesses said the woman was with two children at the time of the shooting.

Police said an ambulance was also shot.

This is a developing story.

