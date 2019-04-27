AJ Freund vigils and investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Hundreds of people gathered at vigils in Crystal Lake and Carpentersville last night to honor the memory of AJ Freund.

Prosecutors say the five-year-old was beaten to death and buried by his parents.

School buses were tied with blue ribbons earlier in the day to honor AJ.

AJ was found dead Wednesday in a shallow grave in Woodstock after he had been reported missing nearly a week earlier.

His parents, Andrew Freund Sr. and Joann Cunningham have been charged with first degree murder.

Prosecutors said the couple forced the boy to stand in a cold shower for an “extended period” of time, then beat him to death.

This tragedy has left many in the community mourning the loss of the five-year-old.

"I have two grandchildren who are almost the same age as AJ, it has devastated me. It’s consumed me for a full week, it’s horrible. I don’t understand how a parent can do this to a child," said Nora Gibby, who attended a vigil at Lippold Park.

"It causes me to hold my kids a little bit closer at night and tell them I love you, it’s been so difficult. So emotional over the last week," said Barry Drew, who also attended the vigil.

The Department of Children and Family Services became involved in AJ’s life the day he was born, when he tested positive for opiates in his system.

One year ago, AJ was observed at the hospital to have odd bruising on his face.

Just before Christmas, police were called to the Freund home when AJ was seen with a large bruise on his hip.

AJ told the doctor “maybe someone hit me with a belt. Maybe mommy didn’t mean to hurt me.”

Both the caseworker and the supervisor responsible in this case have been placed on administrative duty as a review takes place.

A public visitation has been planned for AJ.

That will take place this Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home in Crystal Lake.