Mother of 3 killed by stray bullet inside Chicago cellphone store

CHICAGO — Candice Dickerson was excited to rent a new apartment for her family — but first she needed to pay her cellphone bill.

The 36-year-old mother of three stopped by a Metro by T-Mobile store in the 5900 block of South Kedzie Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Friday to make sure her phone service wouldn’t be disconnected.

It was there she was fatally shot by a stray bullet meant for a gang member.

Police said two “unknown males” were firing at each other on the corner when a bullet flew through the window of the T-Mobil store — fatally shooting Dickerson in the head. Two of her three sons were with her at the time.

An ambulance was also struck by gunfire, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Dickerson had been in the process of renting a four-bedroom apartment above her sister’s home — one bedroom for Dickerson and each of her boys.

Dickerson’s sister was too distraught to speak with WGN on Saturday.

Activist Andrew Holmes passed out cards at the scene asking the public for help solving the crime. The T-Mobile store was open Saturday, the bullet hole covered. Candles were lit inside to honor Dickerson.

Witnesses said they heard at least three gunshots and that two men were shooting at a sedan. Police are reviewing surveillance footage. No one was in custody.