Cubs’ offense finally comes through in 15-inning win at Arizona

PHOENIX – If you want a real stretch of storylines, you could think of this game like one played in Cleveland on November 2, 2016.

That’s when the Cubs blew a three-run lead then rallied thanks to a few extra innings runs, including a few driven in by Ben Zobrist. Their opponent got a few in the bottom half of the deciding frame, but it stood up in a one-run win.

It would be a bit out of line to compare a late April game to a Game 7 of the World Series when the Cubs ended 108-year championship drought. Only the storylines match-up, but at least it ended well for the Cubs like it did two-and-a-half years ago.

An early three-run lead disappeared, and despite coming up empty in a number of opportunities to break through on offense, the Cubs had enough runs at the right time against the Diamondbacks Sunday.

Ben Zobrist’s two-run double broke a tie in the 15th inning, then Kris Bryant added a third run for insurance. It proved necessary as Arizona rallied for two runs before the game finally came to end with Cubs holding on for a 6-5 victory.

It gives the Cubs the series win over the Diamondbacks, winning the first and final games of the three-game set. It also gives the Cubs the win in the season set against the Diamondbacks, who they wouldn’t play again unless the teams meet in the playoffs.

The marathon was short of the Cubs’ longest game in team history, but the five hour, 36-minute contest improves the Cubs to 14-12 on the season.