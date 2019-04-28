Fatal crash involving Uber closes portion of Stevenson Expressway

Posted 7:37 AM, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27AM, April 28, 2019

CHICAGO —A portion of the outbound Stevenson Expressway remains closed after a deadly crash.

One person was killed after two cars collided near the Damen Avenue exit 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said an Uber driver with three passengers were in a vehicle when it was struck from behind.

The Uber vehicle started on fire.

Three of the four occupants of that vehicle were able to be removed, according to police.

A female in the back seat was unable to be removed from the car and died, police said.

Police said the driver of the offending vehicle fled the scene.  He was later arrested.

The passenger of that vehicle was  taken to the hospital in serious condition..

Outbound lanes between California Avenue and Damen Avenue are shut down.

Traffic is being diverted at Damen Avenue.

