Arraignment hearing for parents of Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The parents of Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund will appear in court Monday.

JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. are scheduled for arraignment hearings at the McHenry County Jail. They are both charged with the murder and abuse of their 5-year-old son. Bond was set at $5-million each.

AJ’s body was found in a shallow grave last Wednesday in a rural area of Woodstock. His parents led police to the body after cell phone evidence was discovered.

Documents released by DCFS on Friday include multiple reports of alleged abuse, and a report that AJ told a doctor- maybe someone hit me with a belt. maybe mommy didn’t mean to hurt me.

Both parents will be represented by public defenders.