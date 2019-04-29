Police officers who responded to Aurora mass shooting honored

AURORA, Ill. — More than 40 Aurora police personnel were honored Monday for their service during a deadly mass shooting at a manufacturing plant.

Commendations, medals and special awards were presented at the “Celebration of Courage Recognition Ceremony” held at the Paramount Theatre.

“There was group of champions who forged beyond the fear, pushed passed the pain and came to grips withthe grief yet continued to carry out their mission to serve and protect our community, even at risk to themselves,” said Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin.

The mass shooting in February at the Henry Pratt Company left five employees dead and wounded five police officers.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s report on the shooting found that the gunman, who was fired, had told another employee that if he lost his job he would kill other workers and “blow police up.”