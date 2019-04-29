David Montgomery wins over Bears coach Matt Nagy with skill and character

LAKE FOREST – If he is eventually able to develop the Bears into one of the best offenses in the NFL, it’s the guys in his backfield that will make a major difference.

Fans saw what Tarik Cohen could do at times in a number of formations in Matt Nagy’s offense, as the scheme utilized the back’s athleticism. Many hope the same for Mike Davis, who has shown his rushing and pass catching abilities during his time with the Seahawks.

Now Nagy has another running back at his disposal, and you could say he’s a big fan.

“The amount of times he makes defenders miss inside the tackle box, he extends runs with his sheer power,” said the coach of David Montgomery, whom the Bears traded up 13 spots in the third round to select on Friday. “He has a tremendous ability to feel when that next guy’s coming, that peripheral vision.”

Video and statistics will show this for a running back that fits the dual-threat molds which a Nagy offense desires. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry in his final year at Iowa State, gaining 1,216 yards with 13 touchdowns on the ground. Montgomery also caught 71 passes for 582 yards during his three seasons with the Cyclones.

Those skills appealed to the Bears coach along with the character of the running back, who has overcome a number of obstacles in his life while growing up in Cincinnati. Aspects of that were covered in a story by CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd along with a video by The Post Game, with Montgomery finding success at Mount Healthy High School.

He was even an Eagle Scout during his time in high school, which led to an offer from Iowa State, then a selection by the Bears.

.@ChicagoBears draft pick David Montgomery says "I'm not great yet, but I will be." Watch out #Chicago, the RB out of @CycloneFB is looking to dominate. pic.twitter.com/9EHVk4uKS6 — ThePostGame (@ThePostGame) April 27, 2019

While the abilities on the field went a long way to the Bears making the move up to acquire Montgomery, the aspects of his character proved a major selling point as well.

“We’ve always talked about high character guys and high character football players. You like to go to that as much as you can, and this guy’s at the top of the line when it comes to that,” said Nagy of Mongomery’s character. “He’s the whole package.”

One that Nagy can’t wait to have part of his backfield in 2019.