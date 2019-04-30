Addison Russell to start in Triple-A as MLB suspension comes to an end

SEATTLE – When his suspension from MLB is complete, it won’t be an immediate return to the majors for Addison Russell.

Before the Cubs game with the Mariners in Seattle on Tuesday night, Cubs president Theo Epstein confirmed that the shortstop will be officially assigned Triple-A Iowa this Friday. That’s when his 40-game ban for a violation of the league’s domestic violence policy is complete.

Russell is already in Iowa, having played for that team over the past week as part of a conditioning program prior to being eligible to return to the major leagues. For now, that will wait, as the Cubs choose to leave the shortstop in Triple-A instead of bringing him up for the weekend series against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

Russell was suspended for 40 games in early October of 2018 after the conclusion of a year-long investigation into claims made by his ex-wife Melisa Reidy. Originally revealed in an Instagram post in 2017, Reidy wrote an essay detailing alleged abuse in late September, and Russell was put on administrative leave for the rest of the season.

WGN News’ Lauren Magiera spoke to Reidy in October about the alleged abuse from Russell.

While ineligible to return to start the season, Russell joined the Cubs for spring training in Mesa, and continued work in the Arizona Rookie League until joining the Iowa Cubs last week.