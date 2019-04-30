Butch Hobson previews the 2019 Chicago Dogs season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a second-year, he's leading Rosemont's independent baseball team onto the Impact Field turf. Now he'll do so with a former All-Star pitcher for Cubs.

Butch Hobson will manage the Chicago Dogs for the second-straight year and in their second season of existence. One of the players that will be on the field for the manager is former starting pitcher Carlos Zambrano, who made the All-Star game three times with the Cubs and led the National League in wins with 16 in 2006.

He appeared on Sports Feed Tuesday to talk about him along with the rest of his squad a few weeks before the start of the season with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. They also discussed the 2018 season for the team, along with Hobson's memorable umpire arguments, along with the hosts day on the field with the Dogs, which you can watch in the video above or below.