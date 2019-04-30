Chicago police reveal plans for combating summer violence

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department revealed some of its plans for combating summer violence at a news conference Tuesday morning.

One strategy includes increased visibility along Chicago’s lakefront, beaches and on Lake Shore Drive. Officers will also make patrolling busy parks and mass transit stations a priority. Bike patrols will also have a presence within the city’s entertainment districts and other popular areas experiencing higher foot traffic due to the summer weather.

Police said increased patrols will rely on a combination of existing data and ongoing intelligence operations to deploy officers to areas in an effort to deter crime before it happens. In addition to beat officers, both the Summer Mobile Team and Saturation Team will supplement officers on the street with additional manpower as needed for the seasonal period from May to September.

CPD’s efforts are complemented by the work of several anti-violence groups and other community partners. These groups seek to mediate conflicts before they escalate to public safety concerns. The groups also aim to keep at-risk individuals active within their communities by providing positive alternatives.

“We’re going to be bringing more stakeholders to the table that will assist, not just CPD but our federal partners, in reducing gun violence,” CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said at Tuesday’s morning news conference, adding that the specifics on those stakeholders will be announced closer to Memorial Day weekend.

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot has been meeting with the heads of several public safety agencies, including CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and U.S. Attorney John Lausch, in an effort to understand the city’s summer violence strategy.