Man caught on video shouting racial slur at south suburban driver

HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A south suburban man said he was stunned when the driver of a white pickup truck shouted racial slurs at him during a road rage incident he caught on video.

Christian Haywood, 21, said the driver seen in a video he recorded shouted the N-word at him multiple times. He said that after the first time the driver shouted at him, he grabbed his phone and started recording.

The incident happened in Homewood Sunday over what Haywood said was a very minor traffic incident.

After he recorded the exchange, he posted it on Facebook and within minutes, people were responding saying they were familiar with the driver. Some of them even claimed they were neighbors.

The post also made its way to the truck driver’s employer, NetJets, who sent out the following tweet:



"We have been made aware of a situation involving inappropriate behavior by a NetJets employee. We take this matter seriously and are immediately looking into it."

WGN went looking for the man in the video to give him a chance to talk about what happened. No one answered the door.

Haywood said if he had an opportunity for a follow-up with the man, he would tell him what he did wasn’t right.

“[I would say] God bless you, and I hope all well for you. I don’t hope anything bad for him,” Haywood said.

Haywood said he just couldn’t let this incident slide.

The 21-year-old attended Homewood-Flossmoor where three teens were seen on video and photos wearing blackface over the weekend. On Tuesday, about 1,000 students walked out in protest.