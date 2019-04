× Woman shot multiple times in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old woman has died after being shot multiple times in Englewood.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday near Marquette and Normal, not far from Mays Elementary School.

The woman was shot in the head and chest. She has been identified as Lakia Armstrong.

No one is in custody, and a motive has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.