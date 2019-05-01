Bears pick up linebacker Leonard Floyd’s fifth-year contract option

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — While he dealt with injuries during his first three years, Leonard Floyd’s production since he was selected in the first round of the 2016 draft appears to have earned him an extra season with the Bears, as the team picked up his fifth-year contract option Wednesday.

Every year, there comes a time when a team must determine if their top draft pick is worthy of getting his contract extended for an extra year. The first pick of the Ryan Pace era, receiver Kevin White, didn’t have that happen after three injury-riddled seasons with the team. His contract wasn’t renewed at the end of his fourth season.

We have picked up Leonard Floyd’s fifth-year option – locking down #94 through at least 2020. 🔐 pic.twitter.com/tAqOsESH3J — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 1, 2019

Floyd, however, picked up 15 1/2 sacks in his first three seasons with the Bears. His highest total of season total came in his rookie year, when he racked up seven, even after missing four games due to injury. A knee injury limited him to 10 contests in 2017, when his sack total fell to 4 1/2.

In 2018, Floyd broke his hand in the preseason, which slowed his production early in the season. In the final eight games of the year, Floyd picked up his production as he accumulated four sacks along with an interception touchdown against the Bills on November 4. Against the Eagles in the Wild Card playoff game, he had another sack and three tackles, along with a pass deflection.

Entering his fourth year, Floyd will be the starter on the outside, opposite of Khalil Mack. New defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano will try to bring the most out of the linebacker in his fourth season with the team, knowing he’ll have a fifth year to get that done as well.