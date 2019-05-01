Chicago April crime numbers show steady decline in murders, shootings

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released April’s crime numbers and once again, there appears to be a steady decline.

It’s a downward trend which the Chicago Police Department is working to maintain.

Overall, crime is down by 9 percent so far this year, but CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson has stressed there is much more work ahead.

From the start of the year through Tuesday, the number of people shot in Chicago dropped by 8 percent. Though the total number was 672, that’s an average of at least five gunshot victims every day. Murders are down by 10 percent year-to-date, even so, 136 people were killed.

The department is also touting a big reduction in carjackings.

To stay the course with crime reduction, CPD is gearing up with policing changes, including a shift in the command staff and a new safety strategy for the upcoming summer months which will target high priority areas with additional patrols.

The bigger police presence is bolstered by hundreds of new officers sworn in over the past year, growing the force by 1,000 has been a goal of outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel.