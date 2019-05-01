Chicago woman among 3 killed in Hawaii helicopter crash

HONOLULU — The pilot and one of two female passengers in a fatal Hawaii helicopter crash have been identified by Honolulu’s Medical Examiner’s office.

The department said Tuesday that 28-year-old pilot Joseph G. Berridge and 28-year-old Ryan McAuliffe of Chicago were killed in the Monday crash on a residential street in Kailua, a Honolulu suburb.

Officials also said that autopsies found all three people aboard the helicopter died of injuries from the crash. They said identification of the final passenger is pending.

The department said in a statement that toxicology and other testing required by the Federal Aviation Administration may take weeks or months.

The statement said the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are leading the investigation.