Flooding concerns across Chicago area after heavy rains

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- Heavy rains have caused flooding concerns across much of the Chicago area.

The Des Plaines River is several inches above flood stage right now, and is expected to crest. Campground Road, where the flood stage is approaching 17 feet, is among the many street closures due to flooding.

For now, flooding problems in the Des Plaines area are minor. But residents know things can change quickly with more rain on the way.

Around noon Wednesday, the Des Plaines River is slightly above the flood stage, and all over this area, the swollen state of the river is quite apparent.

Road closures have added to the construction detours, making travel through Des Plaines pretty tricky. The Des Plaines fire chief said there have been no major flood-related emergencies in the area.

Flooding concerns are also impacting the low-lying areas of downtown Wheaton. Portions of a soccer field have been underwater for much of the day, and it’s bad in other areas of DuPage County too.

The county emergency management team putting out a road closure warning to multiple western suburbs.

Addison's seeing flooding at La Londe and Diversey. West suburban Lisle has highwater near Short and Route 53. Roselle’s intersection of Devon and Williams also with standing water.

In Naperville, the fast running DuPage River is rising but hasn’t crested yet.