Alonso's walk-off hit continues an active homestand for the White Sox

CHICAGO – For those who stayed out for 18 innings of baseball on a rather dreary May day in Chicago, Yonder Alonso had a much-deserved reward for you.

Yes, they did have to wait a while for it.

All the way till the final of those 18 innings in fact, but in the end, the first baseman delivered another victory in what has been one active homestand.

Alonso’s opposite-field hit to left brought home the tying and winning runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth of the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday night, giving the White Sox a 6-5 win. It helped the team earn a split of the twin bill as they got their second walk-off victory of this current stretch at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It’s also the fourth win in five games for Rick Renteria’s team in this current stretch of home games that’s included just about everything, both the good and the bad.

Wednesday was no exception, as the team coughed up a four-run lead in Game 1 to lose 5-4, then gave up another lead in the second contest. Baltimore’s runs in the sixth and seventh figured to spoil what was a great game for Jose Abreu, who drove in four RBI with a homer and single earlier in the game.

But the White Sox saved a rally for the ninth inning when Leury Garcia walked and Adam Engel successfully bunted his way on first. After Baltimore got two outs, Abreu was intentionally walked to get to Alonso, who was hitless in four previous at-bats. He faced Miguel Castro, who’d converted 14-of-15 saves for the Orioles before Wednesday.

But this was Yonder’s moment, as he took a 98-MPH sinker into left field to bring home Garcia and Engel and kickoff a much-deserved celebration.

Wednesday’s busy day adds to an already event-filled homestand that started with a serious ankle injury for Eloy Jimenez on Friday against the Tigers. Later in the game, Abreu saw a home run negated when he passed Tim Anderson on the bases. Then it was the shortstop that got the White Sox first walk-off win of the year with a dramatic ninth inning homer.

A snow out on Saturday was followed by a 14 strikeout performance by Reynaldo Lopez in another victory over Detroit. After beating the Orioles on Monday night, the White Sox then had their second weather-related postponement on Tuesday.

That led to Wednesday’s active day of baseball, which finally rewarded those White Sox fans that stayed for the duration in the 18th and final inning. Now it’s the defending champion Boston Red Sox in town starting Thursday night, providing four more games to add to the drama of this early stretch of the season at Guaranteed Rate Field.