Suburban communities cope with flooded roads, homes

Despite a let-up in the rain, flooding remains a big concern across the Chicago area.

DuPage County stormwater management crews are doing their best to keep floodwaters out of people’s basements in Lisle.

For a number of reasons, Lisle and the western suburbs are at the intersection of major water runoff. Lisle's water management facility can hold 2.7 billion gallons of water.

Even with all the rain water the last few days, the quarry is only about a third full.

Flooding continues to cause problems in the south suburbs.

Recent torrential rains have closed several roads in Orland Park.

The road closures have put a strain on local business.

Families are working together to keep their homes as safe as possible.

Motorists are being cautioned to be careful driving at night, there are pockets of deep water.