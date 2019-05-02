More rain means more flooding concerns for some IL communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LISLE, Ill. -- Another round of rain could cause more problems for communities already dealing with flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect Thursday morning through the afternoon.

It's a race against time and water for one Lisle neighborhood, which is right next to the east branch of the DuPage River at a levee making it prone to flooding.

With more than four inches of rainfall in the Lisle area already this week, and more on the way, crews are pumping water from the storm system north of Burlington Avenue and dispensing it back into the river past the levee.

The flood prevention has worked so far, and homeowners are grateful. Many have lost cars and furnishings in previous floods,so major rainstorms always induce fear and anxiety for residents.

Skycam9 captured flooded areas scattered everywhere throughout the western suburbs, especially along the river which isn’t expected to fall back below flood stage until Saturday afternoon.

DuPage County stormwater management teams are actually in action in many locations, catching and diverting water to prevent major flood damage.